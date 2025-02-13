Feb 13, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
Here are some dangerous food combos that one should avoid as they can make you seriously ill.
According to Ayurvedic principles, even though both of these foods have a sweet flavour, their potency is different. Milk is cold and fish is hot, which affects blood circulation. Thus, they shouldn't be consumed together.
Eggs and bacon are popular breakfast food items but it is advisable to avoid this combination. These two foods are high in protein and sit heavy in your tummy. It will take a longer time to digest both. You should eat light protein first and then your meat.
This is something we all swear by for colds and coughs. But Ayurveda suggests that there should be at least a 30-minute gap between the two.
Who doesn't enjoy pizza and coke? Despite how delicious it may sound, this combo is bad for your health. A cold beverage should not be had along with a cheese meal as the two can interfere with absorption.
Milk should not be consumed with bananas or sour fruits. Despite being a perennial favourite, banana shakes are not recommended by Ayurveda.
While mixing ghee and honey in a 2:1 ratio is OK, using equal amounts is not advised unless there are additional ingredients.
Your body can easily digest fruits, but your meal can take longer. Fruit is therefore held back until the food is digested and begins to ferment. Fruits should ideally not be consumed with or right after a meal.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.