Feb 13, 2025, 03:11 PM IST

7 wrong food combinations that you must avoid

Monica Singh

Here are some dangerous food combos that one should avoid as they can make you seriously ill.

According to Ayurvedic principles, even though both of these foods have a sweet flavour, their potency is different. Milk is cold and fish is hot, which affects blood circulation. Thus, they shouldn't be consumed together.

Fish and Milk

Eggs and bacon are popular breakfast food items but it is advisable to avoid this combination. These two foods are high in protein and sit heavy in your tummy. It will take a longer time to digest both. You should eat light protein first and then your meat.

Two high protein foods

This is something we all swear by for colds and coughs. But Ayurveda suggests that there should be at least a 30-minute gap between the two.

Milk and Tulsi leaf

Who doesn't enjoy pizza and coke? Despite how delicious it may sound, this combo is bad for your health. A cold beverage should not be had along with a cheese meal as the two can interfere with absorption.

Cheesy food and Cold drinks 

Milk should not be consumed with bananas or sour fruits. Despite being a perennial favourite, banana shakes are not recommended by Ayurveda.

Milk and Fruits

While mixing ghee and honey in a 2:1 ratio is OK, using equal amounts is not advised unless there are additional ingredients.

Ghee and Honey

Your body can easily digest fruits, but your meal can take longer. Fruit is therefore held back until the food is digested and begins to ferment. Fruits should ideally not be consumed with or right after a meal.

Fruits with your meals

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

