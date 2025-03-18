Avoid 7 unhygienic habits that cause 80% of diseases
Muskaan Gupta
Your daily routine may be detrimental to your health! 80 % of the diseases are caused by 7 unclean habits we engage in on a daily basis, such as using dirty phones and neglecting to wash our hands. To improve your wellbeing, stay away from these habits!
Hand washing incorrectly increases the risk of infection by spreading bacteria and viruses.
Skipping Handwashing
Mobile phones spread germs to our hands and face from various surfaces.
Using a Dirty Phone
This habit transfers bacteria from hands to mouth, nose, and eyes, leading to illnesses.
Touching Your Face Frequently
Reusing unwashed bottles damages gut health by allowing dangerous bacteria to grow.
Shoes increase the risk of infection and contaminate your living area by carrying dirt and germs.
Wearing Shoes Inside the House
Using an outdated or dirty toothbrush can spread bacteria, which can cause problems with your mouth and your health in general.
Neglecting Toothbrush Hygiene
Bacteria and fungi found in damp towels can lead to skin infections and other health issues.
Using the Same Towel for Too Long
This content, including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.