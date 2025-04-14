Are you taking these vitamins and minerals together? Know this before you do 

Apr 14, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
There is a way to take certain vitamins and minerals together to let them absorb well into the body and reduce the risk of toxicity or negative reactions.
Taking multivitamins at the right time and with the right combination is crucial as they can trigger chemical reactions that may change the function of these nutrients.
There are many combinations of supplements that should not be combined like Vitamin C with vitamin B-12, Copper and Zinc, and more as these can have more harmful effects than benefits for your body.
Calcium can hinder the absorption of iron and so if one is being taken in the morning the other should at least be taken in the late afternoon or evening.
If taken in high dose, Vitamin C may subdue the absorption of Vitamin B12 in the gastrointestinal tract. In this case, levels of B12 should also be taken care of.
Excessive of either zinc or copper can lead to lack of the other mineral so balancing the absorption of both minerals is the key.
Calcium and magnesium are crucial for bone health and many physiological functions but if taken in excess amount can lead to deficiency of the other. So, ensuring a balanced absorption is important, which can be done through a balanced diet.
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin and vitamin B12 is water-soluble and these are absorbed differently. Being fat-soluble, Vitamin D can be better absorbed with food and B12 in an empty stomach. If taken together, these vitamins may remain insoluble.
