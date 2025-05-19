May 19, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
Ankle pain could be your footwear’s fault: Here are 7 reasons why
Muskaan Gupta
Although strains or injuries are frequently blamed for ankle pain, your shoes may be the true cause. These 7 unexpected shoe habits may cause ankle pain.
Wearing shoes that don't support your arch or heel properly can strain your ankles, which over time can cause pain, instability, and long-term joint problems.
Wearing Unsupportive Shoes
The cushioning and support that old shoes with flattened soles provide is lost, making your ankles work harder and raising the possibility of pain or injury.
Using Worn-Out Footwear
Wearing high heels on a regular basis causes your body weight to shift forward, placing abnormal pressure on your ankles and raising the risk of sprains or other discomfort.
Wearing High Heels Regularly
Your balance and stride are affected by shoes that are too tight or too loose, which puts undue strain on your ankles.
Choosing the Wrong Shoe Size
Because they force your feet to grip while walking and provide little ankle support, flat, flimsy flip-flops can cause joint misalignment and soreness.
Wearing Flip-Flops Often
When playing sports or working out, wearing casual shoes can lead to poor alignment and decreased shock absorption, which increases the risk of fatigue and ankle pain.
Ignoring Activity-Specific Footwear
Extended periods of time spent wearing new shoes without breaking them in can cause discomfort, abnormal foot movement, and increased ankle pressure.
Skipping Proper Break-In Time
