Amla and immunity: Simple ways to harness its benefits

Here are some simple ways by which you can harness the benefits of amla in your daily diet.
Start your day with a glass of fresh amla juice. Mix amla juice with water and mint leaves for a refreshing drink.
Add a teaspoon of amla powder to smoothies, yogurt, or cereal. Sprinkle amla powder over salads or incorporate it into homemade energy bars.
Homemade amla pickle is a delicious and spicy way to enjoy the health benefits of amla. Prepare amla pickle by chopping fresh amla berries and mixing them with salt, spices, and oil. Enjoy a small portion of amla pickle as a condiment with meals.
Amla candy is a sweet and tangy treat that makes for a healthy snack. Prepare amla candy by boiling fresh amla berries in sugar syrup until they become soft and translucent. Once cooled, coat the amla berries in powdered sugar or spices like black salt and chat masala.
Amla chutney is a flavorful condiment that pairs well with Indian meals. Blend fresh amla berries with green chilies, ginger, garlic, and spices like cumin and coriander to make a tangy and spicy chutney. Enjoy amla chutney with snacks like samosas, pakoras, or as a dip for dosas and idlis.
Swap your regular tea or coffee for amla tea to reap the health benefits of this superfood. Steep dried amla slices or amla powder in hot water to make a refreshing and antioxidant-rich tea.
Amla oil is known for its nourishing properties and is often used to promote hair growth and improve hair health. Massage warm amla oil into your scalp and hair, leave it on for a few hours or overnight, and then shampoo as usual.