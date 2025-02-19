Feb 19, 2025, 02:11 PM IST

9 healthy ways to eat makhana 

Shivani Tiwari

Classic Roasted Makhana: Toss makhana with a little ghee and your favourite spices like chilli powder, turmeric, or cumin. 

Makhana Kheer: It is a sweet dessert pudding made with Makhana, milk, ghee, sugar and dry fruits. 

Makhana Chaat: It is a sweet, tangy and spicy healthy chaat recipe topped with chopped onion, tomatoes, and green chillies. 

Makhana Trail Mix: Combine roasted makhana with other healthy snacks like nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and a touch of salt and pepper.

 Makhana Curry: Add roasted makhana to your favourite Indian curries such as vegetable curries, lentil dishes, and even meat-based curries.

 Makhana Milk: Blend roasted makhana with milk, dates, and cardamom for a nutritious and flavorful beverage.

 Makhana Granola Bars: Make your healthy granola bars by combining roasted makhana with oats, nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and a binding agent like honey or maple syrup.

Makhana Smoothie: Blend makhana into your smoothies for added protein, fiber, and creaminess. 

Makhana Salad: Add roasted makhana to your salads for a satisfying crunch and a boost of nutrients. They pair well with leafy greens, vegetables, fruits, and dressings.

