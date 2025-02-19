Feb 19, 2025, 02:11 PM IST
9 healthy ways to eat makhana
Shivani Tiwari
Classic Roasted Makhana: Toss makhana with a little ghee and your favourite spices like chilli powder, turmeric, or cumin.
Makhana Kheer: It is a sweet dessert pudding made with Makhana, milk, ghee, sugar and dry fruits.
Makhana Chaat: It is a sweet, tangy and spicy healthy chaat recipe topped with chopped onion, tomatoes, and green chillies.
Makhana Trail Mix: Combine roasted makhana with other healthy snacks like nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and a touch of salt and pepper.
Makhana Curry: Add roasted makhana to your favourite Indian curries such as vegetable curries, lentil dishes, and even meat-based curries.
Makhana Milk: Blend roasted makhana with milk, dates, and cardamom for a nutritious and flavorful beverage.
Makhana Granola Bars: Make your healthy granola bars by combining roasted makhana with oats, nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and a binding agent like honey or maple syrup.
Makhana Smoothie: Blend makhana into your smoothies for added protein, fiber, and creaminess.
Makhana Salad: Add roasted makhana to your salads for a satisfying crunch and a boost of nutrients. They pair well with leafy greens, vegetables, fruits, and dressings.
