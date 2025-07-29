9 plant-based protein substitutes for eggs

Jul 29, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
Eggs are a popular protein source, but many plant-based foods pack even more protein per serving. Here’s a list of powerful vegetarian options that can fuel your body better than an egg.
One cup of cooked lentils gives 18g of protein which is three times more than an egg. Also, they’re loaded with fibre and iron, perfect for soups, salads, or daals.
Cooked chickpeas offer 14.5g protein per cup. Use them in hummus, salads, or roast them for a healthy snack.
With 15g of protein in just 85g, tempeh beats eggs and also supports gut health with probiotics.
This meat-like wheat gluten dish delivers a whopping 21g protein per 90g serving. A favourite for vegan high-protein meals.
Just one cup of cooked edamame gives 17g of protein including fibre, vitamin K, and antioxidants. Great for salads or snacking.
Quinoa has all 9 amino acids and provides 8g of protein per cup. It’s gluten-free and perfect for wholesome bowls and khichdi-style meals.
A cup of cooked black beans gives 15g protein. Great in curries, rice dishes, and wraps for vegetarians looking to bulk up naturally.
Just 3 tablespoons give 10g protein which is more than an egg. Sprinkle on salads, smoothies, or roti dough.
¼ cup offers 8g protein with a cheesy taste. Add to popcorn, pasta, or soups. It’s also rich in B12.
