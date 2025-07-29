Jul 29, 2025, 05:39 PM IST

9 plant-based protein substitutes for eggs

Muskan Verma

Eggs are a popular protein source, but many plant-based foods pack even more protein per serving. Here’s a list of powerful vegetarian options that can fuel your body better than an egg.

One cup of cooked lentils gives 18g of protein which is three times more than an egg. Also, they’re loaded with fibre and iron, perfect for soups, salads, or daals.

Lentils

Cooked chickpeas offer 14.5g protein per cup. Use them in hummus, salads, or roast them for a healthy snack.

Chickpeas

With 15g of protein in just 85g, tempeh beats eggs and also supports gut health with probiotics.

Tempeh

This meat-like wheat gluten dish delivers a whopping 21g protein per 90g serving. A favourite for vegan high-protein meals.

 Seitan

Just one cup of cooked edamame gives 17g of protein including fibre, vitamin K, and antioxidants. Great for salads or snacking.

Edamame

Quinoa has all 9 amino acids and provides 8g of protein per cup. It’s gluten-free and perfect for wholesome bowls and khichdi-style meals.

Quinoa

A cup of cooked black beans gives 15g protein. Great in curries, rice dishes, and wraps for vegetarians looking to bulk up naturally.

Black Beans

Just 3 tablespoons give 10g protein which is more than an egg. Sprinkle on salads, smoothies, or roti dough.

Hemp Seeds

¼ cup offers 8g protein with a cheesy taste. Add to popcorn, pasta, or soups. It’s also rich in B12.

Nutritional Yeast

Next: 7 silent signs of bone cancer you should never ignore