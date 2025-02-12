8 yoga poses to look younger and healthier

Feb 12, 2025, 10:29 AM IST
Want to look young and healthy so here are 8 yoga poses that can help you with the same.
It boosts blood flow to the face, improves digestion, and tones the body.
It specifically targets the neck and facial muscles. Regular practice of the Bridge Pose may help strengthen these muscles, potentially reducing the appearance of sagging skin and promoting a more youthful neck and jawline.
Fish Pose is a gentle backbend that involves arching your upper back and lifting your chest upward while resting on your forearms. This pose is believed to stretch the muscles in the face and neck, potentially helping to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.
Lion's Breath is a breathing exercise that involves inhaling deeply through the nose and exhaling forcefully while sticking out your tongue and opening your eyes wide. This technique is believed to relieve tension in the face and stimulate the facial muscles.
Sarvangasana enhances blood flow to the face, improving skin tone and reducing puffiness.
Uttanasana increases oxygen flow to the face, promotes relaxation, and improves flexibility.
Halasana relieves stress, detoxifies the body, and boosts circulation for glowing skin.
It improves digestion, detoxifies the body, and enhances skin health.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.