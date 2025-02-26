Feb 26, 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Here are eight yoga asanas that can help you in better digestion and relief from gas.
The knees-to-chest pose, also known as the wind-relieving pose, puts gentle pressure on the abdomen and helps get trapped gas moving.
The child's pose places pressure on the abdomen while relieving tension in the hips and lower back. This is believed to aid digestion.
The spinal twist pose assists digestion through abdominal compression. Twisting at the waist helps to push gas through the body.
The seated forward bend pose improves digestion by stretching the entire body from head to toe.
Squats are good for more than building strong thighs and gluteal (butt) muscles. This posture promotes the release of built-up gas from the digestive system.
The bridge pose gently stimulates digestion by compressing and then loosening the abdominals, which improves blood flow and helps release gas.
The happy baby pose stretches the lower abdomen and inner thighs, stimulating the release of trapped gas and alleviating bloating.
Downward dog contributes to relaxation and boosts circulation throughout the body by stretching the muscles of the back. This pose aids in digestion by promoting better blood circulation to your digestive organs.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.