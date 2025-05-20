May 20, 2025, 09:45 AM IST

8 yoga asanas to prevent prostate cancer

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight yoga asanas that can help prevent prostate cancer.

This pose can help strengthen the pelvic floor muscles and improve circulation, which may be beneficial for prostate health.

Virasana (Hero Pose)

This pose can help relax the pelvic area and improve flexibility, which may be helpful in managing symptoms of prostate enlargement.

Baddha Konasana (Cobbler's Pose)

This pose strengthens the back and abdomen, and may also help improve blood flow to the prostate.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

This pose helps stimulate the digestive system and improve circulation.

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Spinal Twist)

This pose can help relax the pelvic area and improve circulation.

Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)

This pose can help stretch the back and improve spinal flexibility.

Utthita Hasta Paschimottanasana (Extended Forearm Forward Bend)

This pose can help strengthen the core and improve balance.

Parivrtta Virabhadrasana II (Revolved Warrior II Pose)

This pose can help improve circulation and relieve lower back pain.

Vakrasana (Spinal Twist)

Next: Sattu Chaas: 7 benefits for a healthier you