8 Yoga asanas to lower high Uric Acid Levels Naturally

Feb 7, 2025, 06:12 AM IST
Simple yet effective 8 asanas that can help you lower uric acid naturally.
This easy yoga pose can prevent deposits of uric crystals on joints and boost your ability to concentrate.
Ardhamatsyendrasana. This pose stretches shoulders, hips, and back. It also helps to calm the nervous system and tones the abdomen.
Veerasana or hero pose helps in reducing high uric acid by promoting proper blood circulation and kidney function. Veerasana also proved effective in reducing stress that can increase uric acid level.
Halasana, also called the plow pose, reduces high uric acid levels by stimulating thyroid gland that regulates metabolism and removes waste from the body.
Yoga for emphasising breathing technique helps to reduce high uric acid levels by promoting circulation and oxygenation throughout the body.
Also called the crocodile pose helps in reducing high uric acid by promoting relaxation and reducing stress. Stress directly motivates and triggers high uric acid in the body.
This pose stretches the entire front of the body, including the chest, abdomen, and thighs, while improving digestion and reducing stress.