8 yoga asanas that can help you with diabetes

Feb 10, 2025, 01:06 PM IST
Here are some yoga asanas that can help you with in relief from diabetes.
A sequence of 12 poses that can tone the abdominal organs and improve insulin secretion.
A pose that massages the abdominal organs and can help regulate blood sugar levels.
A pose that strengthens the abdominal muscles and stimulates the pancreas.
A pose that can relieve stress and improve blood glucose levels.
A pose that can improve circulation and enhance insulin sensitivity.
A twisting pose that massages the abdominal organs and promotes digestion.
A backbend pose that stretches and strengthens the spine and stimulates the abdominal organs.