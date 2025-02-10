Feb 10, 2025, 01:06 PM IST

8 yoga asanas that can help you with diabetes

Monica Singh

Here are some yoga asanas that can help you with in relief from diabetes.

A sequence of 12 poses that can tone the abdominal organs and improve insulin secretion.

Sun Salutation (Surya Namaskar)

 A pose that massages the abdominal organs and can help regulate blood sugar levels.

Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

 A pose that strengthens the abdominal muscles and stimulates the pancreas.

Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)

 A pose that can relieve stress and improve blood glucose levels.

Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

 A pose that can improve circulation and enhance insulin sensitivity.

Supported Shoulder Stand (Sarvangasana)

 A twisting pose that massages the abdominal organs and promotes digestion.

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose)

A backbend pose that stretches and strengthens the spine and stimulates the abdominal organs.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

 A rapid breathing technique that stimulates the pancreas and improves insulin function. 

Kapalbhati

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

