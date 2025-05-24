May 24, 2025, 08:28 AM IST
8 yoga asanas for cervical pain relief
Shivani Tiwari
Cervical pain, often linked to arthritis, can extend to the shoulders, arms, and back, causing headaches. Yoga may offer relief, improving mobility, quality of life, and mood naturally.
Tadasana: Stretches the spine, loosening congestion, and relieves stiffness, making the spine flexible while stretching muscles like chest and arms.
Kati-Chakrasana: It is beneficial for reducing excess fat and slimming the waist. It also helps relieve stiffness in the neck area.
Hasta Utthanasana: Slims the waist and increases spinal flexibility, particularly for backward movement, by gently arching the upper body.
Marjari Asana: Also known as Cat Stretch Pose, enhances flexibility in the neck, shoulders, and spine, promoting a healthy upper body.
Bhujanagasana: Also known as cobra pose. It improve the flexibility, it is good for sciatica, slipped disc and low backache.
Dhanurasana: Also known as Bow Pose, stretches and strengthens the back muscles, providing relief from back pain and improving overall spinal health.
Ardha Matsyendrasana: Also known as Half Spinal Twist, stretches muscles on opposite sides, toning spinal nerves, and reducing inflammation and calcium deposits.
Gomukhasana: Also known as Cow Face Pose, straightens the spine, strengthens back muscles, and relieves pain in hips, shoulders, and neck.
