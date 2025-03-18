8 yoga asanas for better heart health

Mar 18, 2025, 07:11 AM IST
Here are some yoga asanas that can help you to have better heart health.
It is one of the most basic yoga asanas that one can practice for a healthy heart. Tadasana also helps to strengthen your lower back.
Utkatasana is advisable to improve your respiration rate resulting in improve heart health. It is one of the best heart-opening yoga poses.
This pose is just as simple as the mountain pose. It works on your shoulders and improves your posture.
Uttanasana is an ideal yoga pose which requires flexibility. It is a relaxing pose which has calming effects on the individual.
Padangusthasana pose works on reducing stress and anxiety. It also works on your muscles and calves. This pose helps control high blood pressure.
Adho Mukho Svanasana offers calming effects and improves balance. It works on your shoulder and knees.
Paschimottanasana is a pose that helps to boost your immunity. Although it requires flexibility, also it is the one of the best asana in yoga for heart health.
Setu Bandhasana works on improving your balance and strengthening your body. The Bridge pose also helps in relieving stress.
