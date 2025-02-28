Feb 28, 2025, 02:45 PM IST

8 ways to improve your gut health

From digestion and immunity to mood regulation and even disease prevention, the gut plays a multifaceted role in maintaining our vitality.

Incorporate Probiotic-Rich Fermented Foods: Add fermented foods like yoghurt or kimchi to your diet to introduce beneficial gut bacteria.

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to support healthy digestion and gut function.

Increase Fiber Intake Gradually: Fiber acts as a prebiotic and promotes regular bowel movements. 

Manage Stress Levels: Chronic stress can negatively impact gut health. Practice stress-reducing techniques like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing.  

Exercise Regularly: Physical activity can positively influence the gut microbiota and promote overall health.

Prioritize Quality Sleep: Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night to support gut health.

Limit Processed Foods, Sugar, and Artificial Sweeteners: These can disrupt the balance of gut bacteria and promote the growth of harmful microorganisms. 

Eat Mindfully: Pay attention to your body's hunger and avoid eating while distracted.

