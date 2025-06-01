8 ways supplement overconsumption affects the body

Jun 1, 2025, 01:09 PM IST
Here is a list of ways in which the overconsumption of supplements can negatively affect the body about which you should know.
Taking very high doses of some supplements, especially fat-soluble vitamins, can be toxic and cause a range of symptoms.
Excessive intake of certain supplements, like kava, can lead to liver damage. High doses of vitamin A, for instance, can cause headaches, liver damage, and reduce bone strength.
Too much vitamin C, zinc, or iron can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps.
Excessive calcium intake can increase the risk of kidney stones, and high doses of certain supplements like vitamin C can also contribute to kidney stone formation.
Excess vitamins can contribute to insulin resistance and potentially increase appetite, leading to weight gain.
Some supplements, like vitamin K, can interfere with blood clotting and may interact with medications like anticoagulants.
High doses of certain water-soluble vitamins like vitamin B6 can lead to nerve damage.
Overconsumption of certain supplements can also increase the risk of bleeding, alter the response to anesthesia, and may be associated with specific side effects like hair loss, fatigue, or skin rashes.