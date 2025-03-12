Mar 12, 2025, 01:48 PM IST

8 warning signs of nutrient deficiency your body is showing you

Monica Singh

Here are eight warning signs that you body might be showing you if you have deficiency of nutrients. 

Normally, you shed 50-100 strands of hair a day. But if you’re losing hair in large clumps, it may be signs of a nutrient-poor diet. 

Thinning hair

A tingling or burning sensation in your toes or fingers may be a sign of any number of health issues, including a vitamin B12 deficiency. Your body uses vitamin B12 to make red blood cells and nerves. One of the earliest signs of a vitamin B12 deficiency is a pins-and-needles sensation in the extremities. 

Tingling sensation in your toes or fingers

Typically, bleeding gums is a sign of gum disease. But if your dentist says your oral hygiene is good and there are no signs of gum disease, your bleeding gums may be a sign you’re not getting enough vitamin C in your diet. 

Bleeding gums

If you’re having a hard time seeing after the sun goes down, then you may be deficient in vitamin A.

Difficulty seeing at night

Cramping muscles that wake you from a deep sleep may be signs you’re not getting enough potassium or fluids in your diet. 

Cramping muscles

If you’re experiencing what your mom used to call “growing pains” even though you’re no longer growing, you may be experiencing a vitamin D deficiency. Your body needs vitamin D to keep your bones healthy and strong. 

Aching bones

Though brittle nails are considered a sign of a nutrient deficiency, a change in the shape of your nail is a more accurate indicator. Nails that are ridged or depressed are some of the early signs of a nutrient-poor diet. 

Misshapen nails

Like your hair and nails, changes in the look and health of your skin may also be a sign of nutrient deficiency. If your skin is dry and cracked and doesn’t get better with at-home care, then it may be a sign you’re not getting an adequate supply of B vitamins in your diet.

Drying, cracking skin

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

