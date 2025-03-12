8 warning signs of nutrient deficiency your body is showing you

Mar 12, 2025, 01:48 PM IST
Here are eight warning signs that you body might be showing you if you have deficiency of nutrients.
Normally, you shed 50-100 strands of hair a day. But if you’re losing hair in large clumps, it may be signs of a nutrient-poor diet.
A tingling or burning sensation in your toes or fingers may be a sign of any number of health issues, including a vitamin B12 deficiency. Your body uses vitamin B12 to make red blood cells and nerves. One of the earliest signs of a vitamin B12 deficiency is a pins-and-needles sensation in the extremities.
Typically, bleeding gums is a sign of gum disease. But if your dentist says your oral hygiene is good and there are no signs of gum disease, your bleeding gums may be a sign you’re not getting enough vitamin C in your diet.
If you’re having a hard time seeing after the sun goes down, then you may be deficient in vitamin A.
Cramping muscles that wake you from a deep sleep may be signs you’re not getting enough potassium or fluids in your diet.
If you’re experiencing what your mom used to call “growing pains” even though you’re no longer growing, you may be experiencing a vitamin D deficiency. Your body needs vitamin D to keep your bones healthy and strong.
Though brittle nails are considered a sign of a nutrient deficiency, a change in the shape of your nail is a more accurate indicator. Nails that are ridged or depressed are some of the early signs of a nutrient-poor diet.
Like your hair and nails, changes in the look and health of your skin may also be a sign of nutrient deficiency. If your skin is dry and cracked and doesn’t get better with at-home care, then it may be a sign you’re not getting an adequate supply of B vitamins in your diet.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.