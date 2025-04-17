Apr 17, 2025, 11:14 AM IST

8 warning signs of low calcium levels

Monica Singh

Calcium is essential for muscle function. Deficiency can lead to muscle stiffness, cramps, and involuntary twitching, especially in the legs.

Muscle Cramps and Spasms

Calcium deficiency can cause fatigue and a general feeling of weakness.

Fatigue and Weakness

Numbness and tingling, particularly in the fingers, toes, or face, can be a symptom of calcium deficiency.

Numbness and Tingling

Calcium deficiency can contribute to weak bones, making them more prone to fractures. In severe cases, it can lead to osteoporosis, a disease characterised by fragile bones. 

Brittle Bones

Low calcium levels may contribute to joint discomfort and stiffness. 

Joint Pain

Inadequate calcium intake can stunt growth in children.

Delayed Growth in Children

Calcium deficiency can affect the appearance of nails and hair, making them brittle and lackluster.

Brittle Nails and Hair

Teeth are a reservoir of calcium, so deficiency can lead to tooth decay, cavities, and weakened enamel.

Dental Issues

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

