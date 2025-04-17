8 warning signs of low calcium levels

Apr 17, 2025, 11:14 AM IST
Calcium is essential for muscle function. Deficiency can lead to muscle stiffness, cramps, and involuntary twitching, especially in the legs.
Calcium deficiency can cause fatigue and a general feeling of weakness.
Numbness and tingling, particularly in the fingers, toes, or face, can be a symptom of calcium deficiency.
Calcium deficiency can contribute to weak bones, making them more prone to fractures. In severe cases, it can lead to osteoporosis, a disease characterised by fragile bones.
Low calcium levels may contribute to joint discomfort and stiffness.
Inadequate calcium intake can stunt growth in children.
Calcium deficiency can affect the appearance of nails and hair, making them brittle and lackluster.
Teeth are a reservoir of calcium, so deficiency can lead to tooth decay, cavities, and weakened enamel.
