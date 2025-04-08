8 warning signs of bad gut health

Apr 8, 2025, 11:25 AM IST
Here are some warning signs that your body might be giving you of bad gut health.
Frequent or excessive bloating and gas can indicate an imbalance in your gut bacteria.
Regular constipation, diarrhoea, or alternating between the two can be a sign of an unhealthy gut.
Frequent heartburn or acid reflux could be a sign of digestive issues affecting the gut.
Experiencing digestive discomfort or other symptoms after eating certain foods can indicate food intolerance.
Skin conditions like acne, eczema, or rashes can sometimes be linked to gut health issues.
Trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up feeling unrested can be linked to gut health.
Feeling constantly tired, even after getting enough sleep, can be a sign of poor gut health.
Experiencing frequent mood swings, anxiety, or depression could be linked to gut health.