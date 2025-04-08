Apr 8, 2025, 11:25 AM IST

8 warning signs of bad gut health

Monica Singh

Here are some warning signs that your body might be giving you of bad gut health.

Frequent or excessive bloating and gas can indicate an imbalance in your gut bacteria. 

Bloating and Gas

Regular constipation, diarrhoea, or alternating between the two can be a sign of an unhealthy  gut. 

Changes in Bowel Habits

Frequent heartburn or acid reflux could be a sign of digestive issues affecting the gut. 

Heartburn and Acid Reflux

Experiencing digestive discomfort or other symptoms after eating certain foods can indicate food intolerance. 

Food Intolerance

Skin conditions like acne, eczema, or rashes can sometimes be linked to gut health issues. 

Skin Problems

Trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up feeling unrested can be linked to gut health. 

Sleep Disturbances

Feeling constantly tired, even after getting enough sleep, can be a sign of poor gut health. 

Fatigue

Experiencing frequent mood swings, anxiety, or depression could be linked to gut health. 

Mood Changes

