8 vitamin D rich foods to add your diet

Apr 16, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
Here are eight vitamin D rich food to add into your diet.
Fatty fish, such as salmon, as a prime source of vitamin D-rich food. three ounces of salmon can contain anywhere from 383 to 570 international units (IU) of the nutrient.
Cooked spinach can provide around 20% of the daily vitamin D requirements.
One three-ounce portion of skipjack tuna, cooked with dry heat provides 5% of the Daily Value of vitamin D, or 40 IU.
One cup of cooked shiitake mushrooms provides 5% of the Daily Value of vitamin D, or 40.6 IU.
Milk products, including dairy milk and plant-based milks, are often fortified with vitamin D. However, the level of fortification varies from product to product.
Some cereals are fortified with vitamin D, and others are not. If you’re counting on cereal as a source of vitamin D.
Vitamin D is found in the egg yolk. One large whole hard-boiled egg provides 5.4% of the Daily Value of vitamin D, or 43.5 IU.
Tofu, especially when fortified with vitamin D, is a great option for vegans and vegetarians looking to increase their vitamin D intake.