8 types of salts and their health benefits

Apr 27, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
Different types of salts have different health benefits and are consumed for both eating purpose and keeping skin and body healthy. Their benefits range from better sleep to exfoliating skin.
Refined or Table Salt: This is the common salt that we use in our kitchens. It has sodium chloride in its most refined form. The most common benefits include regulating blood pressure and heart rate.
Rock Salt: The crystalisation that occurs after
Black Salt: It is mined in Pakistan, India, Nepal, and some other areas and is beneficial for holistic and therapeutic properties. Black Salt also aids in digestive issues.
Kosher: It is a coarse edible salt and has references in Jewish culinary traditions. Its benefits include preventing high blood pressure and heart diseases.
Celtic Grey Salt: It traditionally comes from coast of France and are traditionally harvested by sun-drying and evaporation. It smoothens the skin.
Himalayan Pink Salt: It contains many trace minerals. It is the most alkaline salt that may help regulate pH balance and blood sugar.
Sea Salt: It is produced by evaporating ocean water and so is less processed. Sea Salt aid in muscle cramps and nourishes adrenal glands.
Red Hawaiian Salt: The red colour comes from absorbing local volcanic clay Alaea Rouge. As it contains rich in iron oxide, adding it to foods that contain digestible iron is good for health.