8 tips to maintain healthy weight after 30 

Maintaining weight can be a big challenge in this fast pacing world so here are some tips that can be helpful to maintain weight even after 30.
If you’re in your 30s and want to lose weight, it’s important to use safe, sustainable methods to improve your overall health. Restrictive diets and excessive calorie restriction can lead to rapid weight loss but also the inability to keep the weight off long term.
In a 2019 research is was found that people with positive body images were more likely to engage in physical activity and sports than those with negative body images.
Never compromise your health or happiness by following a diet or exercise program that makes you feel bad about yourself. An extremely restrictive diet that causes you to become overly preoccupied with food is a sign that the plan is not right for you and your needs.
There are many factors that play the key role weight loss like stress, mental health conditions, lack of activity, illness and disease, diets low in necessary nutrients, genetics, lack of sleep.
Research shows that increasing your fruit and vegetable intake promotes weight loss and may help maintain a moderate body weight. Adding fruits and vegetables to your diet is an excellent way to improve diet quality, decrease disease risk, promote healthy weight loss.
Dieting and restrained eating do not work for long-term weight maintenance. Some of the most frequently reported strategies people use for weight loss, per an assessment of global weight control registries, do not involve heavily reorganizing your dietary plan.
Nutrient-poor, highly processed foods are associated with weight gain and can increase your risk of developing heart disease, certain cancers, and obesity if you eat them often.
Being active daily by increasing your step count or meeting your step goals is just as important as going to the gym. If you’re averaging around 1,000 steps per day, try to increase your count to 2,500 steps most days of the week. This is about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers).
