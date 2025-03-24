Mar 24, 2025, 07:37 AM IST
8 tasty juices for effective weight loss
Freshly made juices can deliver a healthy dose of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Here are 8 Juices for Effective Weight Loss.
Carrot Ginger Juice: Carrots are rich in beta-carotene and fibre, promoting satiety. Ginger aids digestion and has anti-inflammatory properties.
Pomegranate juice: Pomegranate juice is high in antioxidants, which can help protect the body from damage.
Watermelon Hydration: Watermelon juice is low in calories and contains lycopene, an antioxidant. Adds mint for a refreshing touch.
Beetroot Boost: Beetroots contain nitrates, which can improve blood flow, add carrots and apples provide vitamins and fibre, contributing to overall health.
Green apple and ginger: Green apple and ginger together, make a very refreshing drink that aids in digestion. Ginger can also help boost metabolism.
Papaya juice: It contains papain, an enzyme that aids digestion. This can help improve digestive health and promote weight loss.
Spinach Apple Delight: Spinach is packed with vitamins and minerals, while green apple adds sweetness and fibre.
Amla and turmeric juice: Amla is high in vitamin C, and turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties. This combination can help boost the immune system and reduce inflammation.
