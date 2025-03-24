Mar 24, 2025, 07:37 AM IST

8 tasty juices for effective weight loss 

Shivani Tiwari

Freshly made juices can deliver a healthy dose of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Here are 8 Juices for Effective Weight Loss. 

 Carrot Ginger Juice: Carrots are rich in beta-carotene and fibre, promoting satiety. Ginger aids digestion and has anti-inflammatory properties.

Pomegranate juice: Pomegranate juice is high in antioxidants, which can help protect the body from damage.

Watermelon Hydration: Watermelon juice is low in calories and contains lycopene, an antioxidant. Adds mint for a refreshing touch.

Beetroot Boost: Beetroots contain nitrates, which can improve blood flow, add carrots and apples provide vitamins and fibre, contributing to overall health.

Green apple and ginger: Green apple and ginger together, make a very refreshing drink that aids in digestion. Ginger can also help boost metabolism.

Papaya juice: It contains papain, an enzyme that aids digestion. This can help improve digestive health and promote weight loss.

 Spinach Apple Delight: Spinach is packed with vitamins and minerals, while green apple adds sweetness and fibre.

Amla and turmeric juice: Amla is high in vitamin C, and turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties. This combination can help boost the immune system and reduce inflammation.

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

