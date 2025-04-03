8 surprising reasons why you're always hungry

Apr 3, 2025, 01:11 PM IST
Here is a detailed look at the reasons of why you are always hungry. Some of them might surprise you.
Insufficient protein intake can lead to persistent hunger as it's crucial for satiety and maintaining stable blood sugar levels.
Fiber helps you feel full and slows down digestion, preventing rapid spikes and drops in blood sugar that can trigger hunger.
Often, thirst is mistaken for hunger, so staying adequately hydrated can help curb those hunger pangs.
Poor sleep can disrupt hormones that regulate appetite, leading to increased hunger and cravings.
Stress can trigger the release of hormones that increase appetite, leading to emotional eating and feeling constantly hungry.
Consuming large amounts of processed foods and sugary drinks can cause blood sugar spikes and crashes, leading to hunger and cravings.
Certain conditions like diabetes, hyperthyroidism, or hypoglycemia can cause excessive hunger.
Some medications can increase appetite or alter metabolism, leading to increased hunger.
