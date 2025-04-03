Apr 3, 2025, 01:11 PM IST

8 surprising reasons why you're always hungry

Monica Singh

Here is a detailed look at the reasons of why you are always hungry. Some of them might surprise you.

Insufficient protein intake can lead to persistent hunger as it's crucial for satiety and maintaining stable blood sugar levels. 

Not Enough Protein

Fiber helps you feel full and slows down digestion, preventing rapid spikes and drops in blood sugar that can trigger hunger.

Not Enough Fibre

Often, thirst is mistaken for hunger, so staying adequately hydrated can help curb those hunger pangs. 

Dehydration

Poor sleep can disrupt hormones that regulate appetite, leading to increased hunger and cravings.

Lack of Sleep

Stress can trigger the release of hormones that increase appetite, leading to emotional eating and feeling constantly hungry.

Stress

Consuming large amounts of processed foods and sugary drinks can cause blood sugar spikes and crashes, leading to hunger and cravings.

Eating Too Many Refined Carbs

Certain conditions like diabetes, hyperthyroidism, or hypoglycemia can cause excessive hunger. 

Underlying Medical Conditions

Some medications can increase appetite or alter metabolism, leading to increased hunger. 

Side Effects of Medications

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

