8 surprising health benefits of papaya seeds

Apr 11, 2025, 11:21 AM IST
Here is a list of eight amazing health benefits of papaya seeds that you should know about.
Papaya seeds contain enzymes like papain that help break down proteins, aiding digestion and reducing bloating and indigestion.
The presence of carpaine, an alkaloid, in papaya seeds can help combat intestinal parasites.
Papaya seeds are a good source of vitamin C, which is essential for a healthy immune system and can help the body fight off infections.
Papaya seeds contain compounds with anti-inflammatory effects, which can help alleviate symptoms of inflammatory conditions.
The fiber and healthy fats in papaya seeds can help lower cholesterol levels and support cardiovascular health.
The high fiber content in papaya seeds promotes a feeling of fullness, which can aid in weight management by reducing overeating.
Papaya seeds are rich in nutrients that can support healthy skin, potentially reducing acne and blemishes.
Some studies suggest that papaya seeds may have anticancer properties, particularly in fighting colon cancer cells.