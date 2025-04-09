8 surprising benefits of oil pulling

Apr 9, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
Here is a list of eight benefits of coconut oil pulling that you should know about.
Studies show that coconut oil pulling for 10 minutes for two weeks can significantly reduce the number of bacteria in your mouth. Coconut oil has anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory actions.
Oil pulling with coconut or sesame oil reduces the number of bacteria causing bad breath and is considered as effective as chlorhexidine mouthwash.
Oil pulling with coconut or sesame oil is very effective in reducing plaque accumulation and bacteria causing gingivitis. It helps in reducing inflammation and bleeding from gums.
Oil pulling not only helps in moisturizing gums, but it also helps in moisturizing the lips. So it helps in the healing of cracked lips.
Oil pulling can be considered as an enlargement of standard oral hygiene measures since it has the characteristic of an oil massage that strengthens gums, jaws, and teeth.
Oil pulling is able to reduce the overall microbial overload of the oral cavity, enfolding epithelial cells carrying bacteria in oil vesicles and reaching almost all unique habitats of bacteria in the mouth.
Oil pulling may be used as a natural alternative for resolving symptoms of dry mouth/throat and it could be as effective as traditional treatments.
Some people claim that oil pulling can whiten your teeth as it pulls stains from the surface of teeth.