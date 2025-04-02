8 superfoods to boost immune system

Apr 2, 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Here is a list of eight superfoods that can help you boost your immunity.
Oranges, lemons, grapefruits, and other citrus fruits are excellent sources of vitamin C, which is crucial for immune function and helps the body fight off infections.
Kale, spinach, and other leafy greens are packed with vitamins A, C, and K, as well as essential minerals that support gut health and reduce inflammation.
Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and other berries are rich in antioxidants, which help protect cells from damage and have anti-inflammatory properties.
Almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and other nuts and seeds are good sources of zinc, vitamin E, and healthy fats, all of which contribute to immune health.
These spices have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help boost your immune system.
Salmon is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for brain health and immune function and help reduce inflammation.
Certain types of mushrooms, like shiitake and reishi, have immune-boosting properties that can help the body fight off infections.
Yogurt is a good source of probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that can help support a healthy gut microbiome, which plays a key role in immune function.