Apr 2, 2025, 03:30 PM IST

8 superfoods to boost immune system

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight superfoods that can help you boost your immunity.

Oranges, lemons, grapefruits, and other citrus fruits are excellent sources of vitamin C, which is crucial for immune function and helps the body fight off infections. 

Citrus Fruits

Kale, spinach, and other leafy greens are packed with vitamins A, C, and K, as well as essential minerals that support gut health and reduce inflammation. 

Leafy Greens

Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and other berries are rich in antioxidants, which help protect cells from damage and have anti-inflammatory properties. 

Berries

Almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and other nuts and seeds are good sources of zinc, vitamin E, and healthy fats, all of which contribute to immune health. 

Nuts and Seeds

These spices have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help boost your immune system. 

Garlic and Ginger

Salmon is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for brain health and immune function and help reduce inflammation. 

Salmon

Certain types of mushrooms, like shiitake and reishi, have immune-boosting properties that can help the body fight off infections. 

Mushrooms

Yogurt is a good source of probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that can help support a healthy gut microbiome, which plays a key role in immune function. 

Yoghurt

