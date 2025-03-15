Mar 15, 2025, 06:41 AM IST

8 superfoods for healthy kidney 

Shivani Tiwari

Maintaining kidney health is crucial for overall well-being, as it filters waste and excess fluids from the blood. Here's a list of 8 superfoods that can contribute to your kidney health. 

Cauliflower is rich in nutrients including vitamin K, folate, and fibre. Contains antioxidants and inflammatory compounds. 

Blueberries: High in antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which protect against cellular damage.

Red Grapes: Contain resveratrol, an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties.

 Egg Whites: Provide high-quality protein with low phosphorus.

Garlic: It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Olive Oil: It is a healthy source of monounsaturated fats and antioxidants.

Bell Peppers: They are high in vitamin C, antioxidants, and low in potassium.

Pineapple: It is a good source of bromelain, an anti-inflammatory enzyme.

