8 superfoods for healthy kidney
Maintaining kidney health is crucial for overall well-being, as it filters waste and excess fluids from the blood. Here's a list of 8 superfoods that can contribute to your kidney health.
Cauliflower is rich in nutrients including vitamin K, folate, and fibre. Contains antioxidants and inflammatory compounds.
Blueberries: High in antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which protect against cellular damage.
Red Grapes: Contain resveratrol, an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties.
Egg Whites: Provide high-quality protein with low phosphorus.
Garlic: It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
Olive Oil: It is a healthy source of monounsaturated fats and antioxidants.
Bell Peppers: They are high in vitamin C, antioxidants, and low in potassium.
Pineapple: It is a good source of bromelain, an anti-inflammatory enzyme.
