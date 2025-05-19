May 19, 2025, 04:28 PM IST

8 healthy snacks for people suffering from IBS

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight snacks that can help you in reducing bloating and also help with IBS.

A good source of protein, which can help with satiety and regulate digestion.

Hard-boiled eggs

Provides protein without excess sodium, which can contribute to bloating.

Water-packed tuna

A low-FODMAP option that provides fiber, which can help with IBS symptoms.

Rice cakes and nut butter

Choose low-FODMAP vegetables like carrots, cucumbers, and green beans with low-FODMAP dips like guacamole or hummus.

Vegetables and dips

A combination of low-FODMAP fruits like blueberries, kiwi, and cantaloupe with nuts or cheese provides fiber and protein.

Fruit and nuts or cheese

Contains probiotics, which can help improve gut health and reduce IBS symptoms.

Lactose-free yogurt

A good source of healthy fats and fiber, which can help regulate digestion.

Nuts

Provides hydration and can help reduce water retention, which can contribute to bloating.

Cucumber slices

