8 silent symptoms of poor kidney function 

Feb 14, 2025, 01:53 PM IST
Here are some symptoms to watch out for as they can be an indication towards poor kidney function.
When the kidneys fail to excrete excess water, it accumulates in the body, causing swelling in the legs and puffiness around the eyes.
Failing kidneys release chemicals that trigger high blood pressure, often resistant to conventional treatments.
While mild foaming is normal, excessive foam could indicate protein leakage, a sign of kidney damage.
Dark, tea-coloured urine is a red flag, suggesting serious kidney damage or blood leakage into the urine.
Occasional night-time urination is normal, but if it becomes frequent, it may indicate early kidney dysfunction.
Unexplained vomiting lasting several days can occur due to rising toxin levels in the blood caused by kidney failure.
Severe, persistent itching that doesn't respond to treatment is often linked to the buildup of toxins in kidney failure.
This is never a normal occurrence and should be immediately investigated, as it may indicate infections, kidney stones, or even kidney disease.
