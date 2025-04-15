Apr 15, 2025, 11:07 AM IST

8 signs your body might be showing due to excessive calorie intake

Here is a detailed look at the eight potential signs of excessive calorie intake that your body might be showing you.

Unexplained increases in body weight, especially around the abdomen, are a major indicator. 

Weight Gain

Feeling hungry soon after eating or experiencing intense cravings for sugary or high-calorie foods. 

Increased Hunger and Cravings

Feeling tired and lacking energy, even after adequate sleep. 

Fatigue and Lethargy

Bloating, constipation, or other digestive problems. 

Digestive Issues

Experiencing frequent mood swings or irritability, potentially linked to blood sugar fluctuations. 

Mood Swings and Irritability

Difficulty falling asleep or experiencing poor quality sleep. 

Sleep Disturbances

Increased breakouts or skin problems, potentially related to blood sugar fluctuations and insulin resistance. 

Acne

Constantly feeling cold, as the body may be burning more calories than usual to maintain body temperature. 

Feeling Cold

