8 signs your body might be showing due to excessive calorie intake

Apr 15, 2025, 11:07 AM IST
Here is a detailed look at the eight potential signs of excessive calorie intake that your body might be showing you.
Unexplained increases in body weight, especially around the abdomen, are a major indicator.
Feeling hungry soon after eating or experiencing intense cravings for sugary or high-calorie foods.
Feeling tired and lacking energy, even after adequate sleep.
Bloating, constipation, or other digestive problems.
Experiencing frequent mood swings or irritability, potentially linked to blood sugar fluctuations.
Difficulty falling asleep or experiencing poor quality sleep.
Increased breakouts or skin problems, potentially related to blood sugar fluctuations and insulin resistance.
Constantly feeling cold, as the body may be burning more calories than usual to maintain body temperature.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.