8 side-effects of eating too much spicy food

Mar 27, 2025, 10:54 AM IST
Some people prefer spicy food, while others prefer sweet or bland flavours. However, consuming extreme amounts of any can be harmful. Here are some side effects of eating too much spicy food that you should be aware of.
Spicy food can irritate the stomach and intestines, leading to indigestion, heartburn, bloating, and diarrhoea.
Excessive capsaicin, the compound responsible for the heat in chilli peppers, can trigger nausea and, in some cases, vomiting.
The burning sensation from spicy food can extend beyond the mouth and cause abdominal pain and cramping.
Spicy food can exacerbate existing heartburn or trigger acid reflux, leading to a burning sensation in the chest and throat.
In some individuals, spicy food can cause skin rashes, blisters, or even hives as an allergic response.
The body's response to capsaicin can include increased sweating and a feeling of being hot, as the body tries to cool down.
Some people experience headaches after consuming large amounts of spicy food, potentially due to blood vessel constriction in the brain.
While less common, some individuals are allergic to certain spices or chilli peppers, leading to reactions like itching, swelling, or difficulty breathing.