Mar 27, 2025, 10:06 AM IST

8 remedies to naturally improve your eyesight

Monica Singh

Here are some ways by which you can improve your eyesight naturally.

Include foods like carrots, spinach, kale, citrus fruits, and nuts, which are rich in these vitamins and antioxidants that can help protect against age-related eye diseases.

Eat a healthy, nutrient-rich diet

Cover your eyes with your palms to relax eye muscles and improve circulation. Blink frequently to keep your eyes moist and free from irritants. Focus on objects at different distances to improve eye coordination and flexibility. 

Perform regular eye exercises

Wear sunglasses that block 99% of UVA and UVB rays are essential for protecting your eyes from sun damage.

Protect your eyes from harmful UV ray

Prolonged screen time can strain your eyes, so take regular breaks and use the 20-20-20 rule. 

Reduce screen time and take breaks

Adequate sleep is crucial for eye health, as it allows your eyes to rest and rejuvenate. 

Get enough sleep

Dehydration can lead to dry eyes, so stay well-hydrated throughout the day. 

Stay hydrated

Smoking significantly increases the risk of age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, and glaucoma. 

Quit smoking

Wash your hands thoroughly, especially before touching your eyes, to prevent infections. 

Practice good eye hygiene

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

