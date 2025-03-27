8 remedies to naturally improve your eyesight

Mar 27, 2025, 10:06 AM IST
Here are some ways by which you can improve your eyesight naturally.
Include foods like carrots, spinach, kale, citrus fruits, and nuts, which are rich in these vitamins and antioxidants that can help protect against age-related eye diseases.
Cover your eyes with your palms to relax eye muscles and improve circulation. Blink frequently to keep your eyes moist and free from irritants. Focus on objects at different distances to improve eye coordination and flexibility.
Wear sunglasses that block 99% of UVA and UVB rays are essential for protecting your eyes from sun damage.
Prolonged screen time can strain your eyes, so take regular breaks and use the 20-20-20 rule.
Adequate sleep is crucial for eye health, as it allows your eyes to rest and rejuvenate.
Dehydration can lead to dry eyes, so stay well-hydrated throughout the day.
Smoking significantly increases the risk of age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, and glaucoma.
Wash your hands thoroughly, especially before touching your eyes, to prevent infections.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.