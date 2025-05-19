8 reasons to have a bowl of papaya for breakfast

May 19, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Here is a list of eight benefits of eating a bowl of papaya for breakfast that you should know about.
Papaya contains the enzyme papain, which aids in breaking down proteins, making digestion easier and potentially reducing bloating and gas.
Papaya is a great source of vitamin C, which is crucial for a healthy immune system.
Papaya is low in calories and high in fiber, which can help with weight loss by promoting satiety and aiding in digestion.
Papaya contains potassium, fiber, and antioxidants, all of which are beneficial for cardiovascular health, potentially helping lower cholesterol and blood pressure.
Vitamin A and C, along with antioxidants in papaya, can contribute to healthy and radiant skin, potentially reducing wrinkles and improving skin texture.
Papaya has a low glycemic index and is rich in fiber, which can help stabilize blood sugar levels.
Papaya is rich in beta-carotene, which the body can convert into vitamin A, essential for good vision.
Papaya may help with detoxification and support liver health through its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.