8 probiotic-rich foods to add into your diet

Here are eight probiotic-rich food to add into your diet for better gut health.
A classic source of probiotics, especially when choosing varieties with "live and active cultures".
A fermented milk drink, similar to yogurt but often with a slightly tart flavour and a higher probiotic count.
Fermented cabbage, a good source of probiotics and fibre.
A spicy, fermented Korean dish made with vegetables like cabbage and radish, packed with probiotics.
Opt for naturally fermented pickles, not those made with vinegar, for a probiotic boost.
A fermented soybean paste used in Japanese cuisine, offering probiotics and umami flavour.
A fermented soybean product, a good source of protein and probiotics, often used as a meat alternative.
A fermented tea drink, known for its probiotic content and refreshing taste.