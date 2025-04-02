Apr 2, 2025, 04:43 PM IST

8 probiotic-rich foods to add into your diet

Monica Singh

Here are eight probiotic-rich food to add into your diet for better gut health.

A classic source of probiotics, especially when choosing varieties with "live and active cultures". 

Yoghurt

A fermented milk drink, similar to yogurt but often with a slightly tart flavour and a higher probiotic count. 

Kefir

Fermented cabbage, a good source of probiotics and fibre. 

Sauerkraut

A spicy, fermented Korean dish made with vegetables like cabbage and radish, packed with probiotics. 

Kimchi

Opt for naturally fermented pickles, not those made with vinegar, for a probiotic boost. 

Pickles

A fermented soybean paste used in Japanese cuisine, offering probiotics and umami flavour. 

Miso

A fermented soybean product, a good source of protein and probiotics, often used as a meat alternative. 

Tempeh

A fermented tea drink, known for its probiotic content and refreshing taste. 

Kombucha

