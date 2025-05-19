8 probiotic-rich Indian foods that support a healthy gut

May 19, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
Here is a list of eight Indian foods that can help you with maintaining healthy gut.
A staple in Indian households, curd is a natural source of probiotics, particularly Lactobacillus bacteria.
Diluted curd with water, often flavored with spices, buttermilk is another great source of probiotics.
These South Indian staples, made from fermented rice and lentil batter, are a decent source of probiotic microorganisms.
Traditional Indian pickles, made from various fruits and vegetables, undergo a fermentation process that enriches them with probiotics.
A fermented rice beverage, often made with a combination of rice, dal, and spices, is a good source of probiotics.
Panta bhaat, a traditional fermented rice dish, also contains probiotics.
This Northeast Indian delicacy is rich in probiotics and enzymes.
Other Indian fermented foods like kimchi, kombucha, and miso, though not traditionally Indian, can also be included for their probiotic benefits.