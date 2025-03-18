Mar 18, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
8 post-workout foods for speedy muscle recovery
Shivani Tiwari
After an intense workout, your body needs recovery. Here are 8 foods to accelerate muscle recovery, reduce soreness, and boost fitness progress.
Eggs: A complete protein source containing all essential amino acids that can help rebuild tissue after a workout.
Nuts (Almonds, Walnuts, Cashews): They are packed with protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants.
Salmon: Rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation.
Bananas: Rich in potassium, an electrolyte that helps prevent muscle cramps and provides quick energy after a tough workout.
Berries (Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries): Rich in antioxidants, which reduce inflammation, muscle soreness and oxidative stress.
Pineapple: Contains bromelain, an enzyme that may help reduce muscle inflammation.
Seeds (Chia Seeds, Flaxseeds): Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and a good amount of protein.
Hydration: It is crucial for post-workout recovery. Replenish fluids lost during exercise by drinking plenty of water.
