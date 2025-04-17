Apr 17, 2025, 10:36 AM IST

8 natural drinks to help reduce belly fat

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight natural detox drinks that will help you burn belly fat naturally.

This refreshing vitamin C drink packs a one-two punch: lemon juice helps flush out toxins, and honey calms digestion. Sipping it first thing in the morning stimulates the liver to burn fat.

Lemon And Honey Water

The catechins in green tea boost the metabolism to help burn fat. The small amount of caffeine provides an energy boost without the crash later.

Green Tea

This refreshing-infused combo is the perfect way to stay hydrated. Cucumber is a natural diuretic that flushes out toxins while mint soothes digestion.

Cucumber And Mint Detox Water

Ginger root is thermogenic, raising body temperature to burn more calories. Plus, it aids digestion, controls blood sugar, and suppresses appetite.

Ginger Tea

This anti-inflammatory golden latte makes a nourishing weight-loss drink. Turmeric contains curcumin to stabilise blood sugar levels, while cinnamon balances insulin levels.

Turmeric Milk

Traditional Indian buttermilk is exceptionally healthy. It is one of the best natural drinks to help with weight loss.

Buttermilk (Chaas)

Amla or Indian gooseberries pack a nutritious punch. They contain vitamin C, antioxidants, and minerals like iron, calcium, and phosphorus.

Amala Juice

The antioxidant plant compounds in fennel called anethole help flush out toxins and excess fluids. This minimises water retention for healthy weight loss.

Fennel Water

