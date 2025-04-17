8 natural drinks to help reduce belly fat

Apr 17, 2025, 10:36 AM IST
Here is a list of eight natural detox drinks that will help you burn belly fat naturally.
This refreshing vitamin C drink packs a one-two punch: lemon juice helps flush out toxins, and honey calms digestion. Sipping it first thing in the morning stimulates the liver to burn fat.
The catechins in green tea boost the metabolism to help burn fat. The small amount of caffeine provides an energy boost without the crash later.
This refreshing-infused combo is the perfect way to stay hydrated. Cucumber is a natural diuretic that flushes out toxins while mint soothes digestion.
Ginger root is thermogenic, raising body temperature to burn more calories. Plus, it aids digestion, controls blood sugar, and suppresses appetite.
This anti-inflammatory golden latte makes a nourishing weight-loss drink. Turmeric contains curcumin to stabilise blood sugar levels, while cinnamon balances insulin levels.
Traditional Indian buttermilk is exceptionally healthy. It is one of the best natural drinks to help with weight loss.
Amla or Indian gooseberries pack a nutritious punch. They contain vitamin C, antioxidants, and minerals like iron, calcium, and phosphorus.
The antioxidant plant compounds in fennel called anethole help flush out toxins and excess fluids. This minimises water retention for healthy weight loss.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.