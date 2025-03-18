Mar 18, 2025, 03:18 PM IST

8 key signs your body may be lacking vitamin B12

Monica Singh

Here are some signs that you should be aware of as your body may be having vitamin B12 deficiency.

Feeling very tired or weak is a common early sign, potentially due to reduced red blood cell production. 

Fatigue and Weakness

A pale complexion can occur due to the reduced number of red blood cells, which carry oxygen throughout the body. 

Pale Skin

When your body is lacking vitamin B12 then nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation, and loss of appetite can occur.

Digestive Issues

Unexplained weight loss can be a sign, especially if accompanied by a loss of appetite. 

Weight Loss

A sore, red, or swollen tongue (glossitis) and mouth ulcers can be indicative of a deficiency. 

Sore Mouth or Tongue

Some people may experience unusual heart rhythms or palpitations because of a reduced red blood cell count.

Heart Palpitations

Pins and needles or numbness, especially in the hands and feet, can indicate nerve damage. 

Numbness or Tingling

Coordination problems and difficulty walking can arise due to nerve damage. 

Difficulty Walking or Balance Problems

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

