Feb 26, 2025, 02:12 PM IST

8 inverted yoga poses for beginners

Shivani Tiwari

Inverted yoga poses, or inversions, offer a wealth of benefits, from increased blood flow to the brain to improved balance. Here are 8 inverted poses that are suitable for beginners. 

 Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana): A foundational pose where the body forms an inverted 'V' shape.

Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani): A restorative pose where you lie on your back with your legs resting against a wall.

 Dolphin Pose: This pose prepares the body for a forearm stand. It is done on the forearms, with the hips lifted.

Shoulderstand: Practicing shoulder-stand prep work with support under the shoulders.

Standing Forward Bend: This helps calm your mind and boost blood circulation. 

 Plow Pose (Halasana): This pose stretches the spine and shoulder and should be approached with care.

 Rabbit pose (Sasangasana): A kneeling pose where the top of the head rests on the floor.

Child’s Pose (Balasana): It brings the head below the heart, providing a calming effect.

