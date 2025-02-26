Feb 26, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
8 inverted yoga poses for beginners
Shivani Tiwari
Inverted yoga poses, or inversions, offer a wealth of benefits, from increased blood flow to the brain to improved balance. Here are 8 inverted poses that are suitable for beginners.
Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana): A foundational pose where the body forms an inverted 'V' shape.
Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani): A restorative pose where you lie on your back with your legs resting against a wall.
Dolphin Pose: This pose prepares the body for a forearm stand. It is done on the forearms, with the hips lifted.
Shoulderstand: Practicing shoulder-stand prep work with support under the shoulders.
Standing Forward Bend: This helps calm your mind and boost blood circulation.
Plow Pose (Halasana): This pose stretches the spine and shoulder and should be approached with care.
Rabbit pose (Sasangasana): A kneeling pose where the top of the head rests on the floor.
Child’s Pose (Balasana): It brings the head below the heart, providing a calming effect.
Next:
8 fruits you should eat in limited quantity
Click To More..