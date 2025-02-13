8 home treatments for acid reflux 

Feb 13, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
Here are some home treatments which can help you in relief from acid reflux and indegstion.
When the stomach is very full, there can be more reflux into the esophagus. If it fits into your schedule, you may want to try what is sometimes called "grazing" - eating small meals more frequently rather than three large meals daily.
People with acid reflux were once instructed to eliminate all but the blandest foods from their diets. But that's no longer the case. We've evolved from the days when you couldn't eat anything.
They make you burp, which sends acid into the esophagus. Drink flat water instead of sparkling water.
When you're standing, or even sitting, gravity alone helps keeps acid in the stomach, where it belongs. Finish eating three hours before you go to bed. This means no naps right after lunch, and no late suppers or midnight snacks.
Avoid vigorous exercise for a couple of hours after eating. An after-dinner stroll is fine, but a more strenuous workout, especially if it involves bending over, can send acid into your esophagus
Ideally, your head should be six to eight inches higher than your feet. You can achieve this by using extra-tall bed risers on the legs supporting the head of your bed. If your sleeping partner objects to this change, try using a foam wedge support for your upper body.
Increased weight spreads the muscular structure that supports the lower esophageal sphincter, decreasing the pressure that holds the sphincter closed. This leads to reflux and heartburn.
Nicotine may relax the lower esophageal sphincter.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.