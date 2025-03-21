Mar 21, 2025, 01:35 PM IST

8 healthy ways to incorporate yoghurt into your diet

Monica Singh

Here are some simple yet effective ways in which you can include yoghurt into your diet.

Layer yoghurt with your favourite fruits (berries, bananas, etc.), granola, and a drizzle of honey or maple syrup for a balanced and nutritious breakfast. 

Breakfast Bowl

Blend yoghurt into smoothies for a creamy texture and added protein and probiotics. 

Smoothies

Mix yoghurt with herbs, spices, and lemon juice to create a healthy dip for vegetables or a light salad dressing. 

Dips and dressings

Use yoghurt instead of sour cream on tacos, burritos, or baked potatoes for a lower-fat, healthier option. 

Replace sour cream

Incorporate yoghurt into baked goods like muffins, quick breads, or pancakes for a moist and tangy flavour. 

Baking

Layer yoghurt with granola, fruit, and a drizzle of honey or maple syrup for a satisfying and healthy snack or breakfast. 

Yoghurt Parfait

Enjoy yoghurt on its own or with a sprinkle of nuts, seeds, or a few pieces of fruit for a quick and healthy snack. 

Snacks

Add yoghurt to soups, stews, or curries for a creamy texture and added protein. 

Savoury Dishes

