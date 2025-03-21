8 healthy ways to incorporate yoghurt into your diet

Mar 21, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
Here are some simple yet effective ways in which you can include yoghurt into your diet.
Layer yoghurt with your favourite fruits (berries, bananas, etc.), granola, and a drizzle of honey or maple syrup for a balanced and nutritious breakfast.
Blend yoghurt into smoothies for a creamy texture and added protein and probiotics.
Mix yoghurt with herbs, spices, and lemon juice to create a healthy dip for vegetables or a light salad dressing.
Use yoghurt instead of sour cream on tacos, burritos, or baked potatoes for a lower-fat, healthier option.
Incorporate yoghurt into baked goods like muffins, quick breads, or pancakes for a moist and tangy flavour.
Enjoy yoghurt on its own or with a sprinkle of nuts, seeds, or a few pieces of fruit for a quick and healthy snack.
Add yoghurt to soups, stews, or curries for a creamy texture and added protein.