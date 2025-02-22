Feb 22, 2025, 10:44 AM IST
8 healthy snack alternatives for every craving
Shivani Tiwari
The key to healthy snacking is opting for nutrient-dense food that satisfies your cravings and provides lasting energy. Here are 8 healthy snacks to incorporate into your diet.
Greek yoghurt is a protein powerhouse, choose plain varieties and add your favourite fruit or a drizzle of honey.
Nuts and Seeds: They are great sources of healthy fats, protein, and fibre. A small handful can keep you full and satisfied.
Hummus: This chickpea-based dip is high in protein and fibre. Enjoy it with vegetables, pita bread, or crackers.
Popcorn: A whole-grain snack that's low in calories and high in fibre. Season it with herbs and spices.
Roasted Chickpeas: Crispy and flavorful, roasted chickpeas are a great source of protein and fibre.
Hard-boiled Eggs: A perfect protein snack that is easy to prepare.
Apple Slices with Peanut Butter: A classic combination that provides a balance of protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates.
Dark Chocolate: One or two slices of dark chocolate can satisfy your sweet cravings while providing antioxidants.
