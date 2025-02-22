Feb 22, 2025, 10:44 AM IST

8 healthy snack alternatives for every craving

Shivani Tiwari

The key to healthy snacking is opting for nutrient-dense food that satisfies your cravings and provides lasting energy. Here are 8 healthy snacks to incorporate into your diet. 

Greek yoghurt is a protein powerhouse, choose plain varieties and add your favourite fruit or a drizzle of honey.

Nuts and Seeds: They are great sources of healthy fats, protein, and fibre. A small handful can keep you full and satisfied.

 Hummus: This chickpea-based dip is high in protein and fibre. Enjoy it with vegetables, pita bread, or crackers.

Popcorn: A whole-grain snack that's low in calories and high in fibre. Season it with herbs and spices. 

 Roasted Chickpeas: Crispy and flavorful, roasted chickpeas are a great source of protein and fibre.

Hard-boiled Eggs: A perfect protein snack that is easy to prepare.

Apple Slices with Peanut Butter: A classic combination that provides a balance of protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates.

 Dark Chocolate: One or two slices of dark chocolate can satisfy your sweet cravings while providing antioxidants.

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

