Feb 20, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
Here are some amazing benefits of chewing cloves everyday.
Cloves contain fibre, vitamins, and minerals, so using whole or ground cloves to add flavor to your food can provide some important nutrients.
In addition to containing several important vitamins and minerals, cloves are rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants are compounds that reduce oxidative stress, which can contribute to the development of chronic disease.
A study found that clove extract improved liver damage caused by the toxic substance thioacetamide. In particular, the compound eugenol may be especially beneficial for the liver.
Researches suggest that that the clove oil might help protect against cancer. Specifically, eugenol has been shown to have anticancer properties. Specifically, test-tube research suggests eugenol promotes cell death in breast cancer cells.
The compounds found in cloves may help keep blood sugar under control.
Research suggests that eugenol may help improve bone mass. In addition, cloves contain manganese, which is involved in the formation of bone and is incredibly important to bone health.
Some research indicates that eugenol could help treat stomach ulcers.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.