8 health benefits of chewing cloves daily

Here are some amazing benefits of chewing cloves everyday.

Cloves contain fibre, vitamins, and minerals, so using whole or ground cloves to add flavor to your food can provide some important nutrients.

Contain important nutrients

In addition to containing several important vitamins and minerals, cloves are rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants are compounds that reduce oxidative stress, which can contribute to the development of chronic disease.

High in antioxidants 

A study found that clove extract improved liver damage caused by the toxic substance thioacetamide. In particular, the compound eugenol may be especially beneficial for the liver.

May improve liver health

Researches suggest that that the clove oil might help protect against cancer. Specifically, eugenol has been shown to have anticancer properties. Specifically, test-tube research suggests eugenol promotes cell death in breast cancer cells.

May help protect against cancer

Can kill bacteria 

Cloves have been shown to have antimicrobial properties, meaning they can help stop the growth of microorganisms like bacteria.

The compounds found in cloves may help keep blood sugar under control.

May help regulate blood sugar

Research suggests that eugenol may help improve bone mass. In addition, cloves contain manganese, which is involved in the formation of bone and is incredibly important to bone health.

May promote bone health

Some research indicates that eugenol could help treat stomach ulcers.

May reduce stomach ulcers

