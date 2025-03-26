8 health benefits of Makhana (Fox Nuts)

Mar 26, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
Here are some amazing benefits of Makhana that you should be aware of.
Fibre is essential for digestive health and makhana has high fibre content, which aids digestive function and improves gut health. Easy digestion is one of the benefits of roasted makhana with ghee as it helps in constipation and bloating.
Weight loss is another advantage of eating makhana because it is rich in protein and fibre. Makhana has zero cholesterol and is low in calories, yet it is satisfying, which makes it a good snack for people wanting to manage weight.
Makhana contains complex carbohydrates, making it a good source of quick energy. One of the benefits of fox nuts is that they are a slow-release energy source and provide energy throughout the day. This is why they are consumed during fasts.
Makhana contains a high amount of antioxidants, which help in neutralising free radicals in the body. Antioxidants protect you against chronic diseases and inflammation. One of Euryale ferox benefits is it is anti-ageing because of its antioxidant properties.
The benefits of makhana seeds also include the regulation of blood sugar and insulin levels. This is because makhana has a low glycemic index and hence it is a good snack for diabetic patients.
Makhana is a good source of calcium, which is essential for maintaining strong bones. Magnesium and potassium in makhana help regulate calcium metabolism, phosphorus helps in bone mineralisation and protein and zinc are good for bone structure and healing.
Lowering the risk of heart disease is among the biggest health benefits of makhana. Packed with essential nutrients like magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus, makhana is great for maintaining a healthy heart.
Many people are still not aware of makhana benefits for females. Makhana is good for reproductive health as it helps in maintaining hormonal balance. It also helps in relieving pre-menstrual symptoms.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.