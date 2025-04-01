8 health benefits of lemongrass

Apr 1, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
Here are some of the amazing health benefits of lemongrass that you should know about.
Lemongrass tea has been shown to significantly increase packed cell volume (PCV), hemoglobin concentration (Hb), and red blood cell (RBC) count after 30 days of consumption, enhancing erythropoiesis, the process of producing red blood cells.
The essential oil of lemongrass has been found to reduce blood cholesterol levels without causing genotoxic or toxic effects.
Lemongrass aroma has been investigated for its potential anxiolytic (anxiety-reducing) effects, with exposure to lemongrass essential oil aroma resulting in a reduction in state anxiety and subjective tension.
Lemongrass may improve glucose levels and enhance liver and kidney functions, beneficial for managing diabetes and improving overall metabolic health.
Lemongrass gel was effective in reducing gingival inflammation and periodontal pathogens, making it a viable natural alternative for oral health care.
In elderly women with hyperuricemia, the inclusion of lemongrass stems in their diet significantly reduced uric acid levels.
Lemongrass tea is rich in antioxidants, which help to strengthen the immune system, protecting against various diseases and infections.
Lemongrass has been traditionally used to aid digestion, reduce inflammation, and treat digestive issues.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.