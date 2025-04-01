Apr 1, 2025, 04:55 PM IST

8 health benefits of lemongrass

Here are some of the amazing health benefits of lemongrass that you should know about.

Lemongrass tea has been shown to significantly increase packed cell volume (PCV), hemoglobin concentration (Hb), and red blood cell (RBC) count after 30 days of consumption, enhancing erythropoiesis, the process of producing red blood cells.

Improving Blood Health

The essential oil of lemongrass has been found to reduce blood cholesterol levels without causing genotoxic or toxic effects.

Reducing Cholesterol

Lemongrass aroma has been investigated for its potential anxiolytic (anxiety-reducing) effects, with exposure to lemongrass essential oil aroma resulting in a reduction in state anxiety and subjective tension.

Managing Anxiety

Lemongrass may improve glucose levels and enhance liver and kidney functions, beneficial for managing diabetes and improving overall metabolic health.

Enhancing Metabolic and Immune Functions

Lemongrass gel was effective in reducing gingival inflammation and periodontal pathogens, making it a viable natural alternative for oral health care.

Supporting Oral Health

In elderly women with hyperuricemia, the inclusion of lemongrass stems in their diet significantly reduced uric acid levels.

Reducing Uric Acid Levels

Lemongrass tea is rich in antioxidants, which help to strengthen the immune system, protecting against various diseases and infections.

Boosting Immunity

Lemongrass has been traditionally used to aid digestion, reduce inflammation, and treat digestive issues.

Aiding Digestion

