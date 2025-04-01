8 health benefits of honeydew melon

Apr 1, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
Here are some amazing benefits of honeydew melon that you should know about.
Honeydew melon is about 90% water, making it an excellent choice for staying hydrated.
It's packed with vitamins like C and A, as well as minerals like potassium and folate.
The fibre content in honeydew melon aids in promoting healthy digestion.
Honeydew melon contains lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that can help protect against vision loss.
Potassium, present in honeydew, plays a role in maintaining healthy blood pressure and supporting cardiovascular health.
Vitamin C, an antioxidant found in honeydew, can help protect skin from damage and promote collagen production.
Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant, supports a healthy immune system.
Honeydew melon is naturally low in calories, making it a healthy and refreshing snack..