8 health benefits of holy basil (Tulsi) every morning

Mar 27, 2025, 10:06 AM IST
Here are some health benefits of holy basil which in also called Tulsi that you should know about.
Holy basil has been found to have antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, anti-inflammatory and analgesic (painkilling) properties. It can help kill bacteria that can cause breakouts and skin infections.
Holy basil benefits appear to include the ability to control blood sugar (glucose) levels as demonstrated by several test tube and animal experiments, as well as human clinical trials.
Research shows that people who regularly consume tulsi may be less likely to be immunocompromised and less susceptible to developing certain types of cancer cells.
One of the most well-researched abilities of this herb is keeping hormone levels balanced naturally and helping manage symptoms of anxiety.
Holy basil supports immune function and is often recommended as a natural fever reliever, especially by practitioners of Ayurveda.
One cup of tulsi leaves has more than your daily recommended value of vitamin K, making it a perfect source to prevent vitamin K deficiency.
Practitioners of Ayurveda recommend holy basil as a natural headache remedy that can help relieve migraine pain.
Tulsi is commonly prescribed in Ayurveda to fight against conjunctivitis - also commonly known as pink eye - thanks to its anti-inflammatory and soothing properties.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.