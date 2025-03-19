8 health benefits of guava fruit and leaves

Mar 19, 2025, 10:31 AM IST
Guava fruit and leaves both offer numerous health benefits, thanks to it high fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidant content. Here are is look at eight potential benefits of guava fruit and leaves.
Guava is an excellent source of dietary fibre, which aids in healthy bowel movements and can help relieve constipation.
Guava is a rich source of vitamin C, which is crucial for a strong immune system and can help fight off infections.
Guava leaf extract may help improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels, potentially benefiting individuals with diabetes.
Guava contains potassium and fibre, which can help lower LDL cholesterol and blood pressure, contributing to a healthy heart.
Guava leaf extract may help reduce the intensity of menstrual cramping pain.
Guava is low in calories and high in fibre, making it a good choice for those looking to manage their weight.
Guava contains antioxidants that may help protect against cell damage and reduce the risk of certain cancers.
Guava leaves can be used as a natural hair rinse to promote hair growth, reduce dandruff, and improve hair quality.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.