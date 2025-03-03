8 health benefits of Ginseng (Ashwagandha)

Mar 3, 2025, 04:59 PM IST
Here are some amazing health benefits of ginseng that you should probably know.
Ginseng’s (Ashwagandha) energy-boosting properties stem from its ability to increase the production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), cells’ primary energy source. By increasing ATP synthesis, ginseng offers a steady boost in energy without the subsequent crash commonly linked with stimulants such as caffeine.
The cognitive benefits of ginseng (Ashwagandha) are attributed to its effects on neurotransmitters (dopamine and norepinephrine) involved in mood regulation, focus, and memory. Ginseng’s ability to modulate these neurotransmitters can lead to improved cognitive function, enhanced learning ability, and better mental clarity.
Ginsenosides, the active compounds in ginseng, have immunomodulatory effects that enhance the activity of immune cells such as macrophages, natural killer cells, and T-lymphocytes. This immune-boosting action helps the body mount a more robust defence against infections and promotes faster recovery from illnesses.
As an adaptogen, ginseng aids in stress adaptation by regulating the body’s hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis and balancing stress hormone levels. By modulating cortisol secretion and promoting relaxation, the health benefits of ginseng reduce the adverse effects of chronic stress and improve overall resilience.
Ginseng (Ashwagandha) increases oxygen utilisation by muscles. This improves mitochondrial function for energy production and reduces oxidative stress during exercise. These mechanisms contribute to increased endurance, delayed onset of fatigue, and faster recovery post-exercise.
Ginseng’s (Ashwagandha) impact on blood sugar levels is mediated by its ability to enhance insulin sensitivity and glucose uptake in cells. By improving glucose metabolism, ginseng assists in regulating blood sugar levels, offering benefits for individuals managing diabetes or insulin resistance.
The cardiovascular benefits of ginseng are linked to its vasodilatory effects, anti-inflammatory properties, and ability to regulate cholesterol levels. By dilating blood vessels, reducing inflammation in arterial walls, and lowering LDL cholesterol, ginseng supports cardiovascular wellness and may decrease the likelihood of developing heart-related ailments.
Ginsenosides and other bioactive compounds in ginseng exhibit potent anti-inflammatory effects by inhibiting pro-inflammatory cytokines and enzymes. This anti-inflammatory action helps alleviate symptoms of inflammatory conditions like arthritis, rheumatism, and inflammatory bowel disease.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.